UN General Assembly President to visit India on Sunday

United Nations: UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid is to arrive in India on Sunday for a two-day visit.

He is scheduled to meet Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra and discuss the “ongoing issues at the General Assembly, and India’s engagement with the United Nations”, according to his Spokesperson Paulina Kubiak.

Shahid will be coming to India from Tajikistan, which he visiting after a trip to Kuwait, as he prepares to wrap up his term in office next month.

Shahid, who was the foreign minister of the Maldives, made India his first stop in July last year after his election the previous month.