Unani emerging as alternative to all other medicines: Azad

Kolkata, Feb 11: Former Union Health Minister and Chairman Democratic Progressive Azad Party, Ghulam Nabi Azad, today said that Unani is emerging as an alternative to all other medicines.
According to a press note, he said that Hakim Ajmal Khan’s efforts in contributing to Unani medicines will be remembered for centuries to come.
“World Unani Day is a global event taking place every year on February 11, which is the birthday of great physician and Unani scholar, freedom fighter, social reformer and symbol of communal harmony Hakim Ajmal Khan. Former Union Health Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad paid glowing tributes to Hakim Ajmal Khan for his outstanding contribution to Unani medicines in India,” the press note added.