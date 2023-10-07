Unanimous appreciation: Jaishankar on Parliamentary Consultative Committee discussion on India’s G20 Presidency

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Jaishankar said, “The Parliamentary Consultative Committee met today to discuss our G20 Presidency. Glad to note the unanimous appreciation on its unqualified success. And the positive impact of the Jan Bhagidari approach.”

He also attached a photographs with the members.

India hosted the 18th G20 Summit in the national capital on September 9, and 10 which was attended the heads of nations of several countries.