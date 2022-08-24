UNAUTHORISED CONSTRUCTIONS: Not a single brick can be laid without police & authorities collusion: SC

New Delhi: Not a single brick can be laid without collusion of local police and the municipal authorities, the Supreme Court Wednesday said while voicing concern over unauthorised constructions in the national capital.

The top court said there should be judicial scrutiny of these matters and said it would constitute a judicial committee of two retired judges to deal with the decisions of the monitoring committee, formed to check illegal constructions.

"Unauthorised constructions go in a collaborative exercise between the authorities and infringer, escalating the cost for the person who has made it. Rampant construction is going on and no brick can be laid without local police authorities and the municipal authorities colluding.

"Try to lay brick and they will come to your place. Whoever is in charge of that area, they have introduced a system of change. Every few months they change depending on the lucrative posting," a bench of Justices S K Kaul and M M Sundresh orally observed.