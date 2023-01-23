Unconstitutional, undemocratic: AAP to ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday opposed the proposal of ‘One Nation, One Election’, calling it unconstitutional and against the principles of democracy.

The party also termed the proposal a front to legitimise BJP’s ‘Operation Lotus’ and legalise the sale and purchase of MLAs.

“Under One Nation, One Election if no party gets a majority, then MLAs-MPs can elect Chief Minister-Prime Minister through a direct presidential style vote. Direct voting will take place in absence of anti-defection law so the MLA or MP of any party can vote for the CM or PM of another party and it will fulfil BJP’s dreams of running Operation Lotus throughout the country at once,” AAP’s Delhi MLA Atishi said.

“Central and state issues are different and people vote for different parties, if both the elections are held together then it will be difficult for the people to take a decision. Due to the simultaneous elections of Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha, the resource and cash rich parties will suppress the issues of the states with the help of their money and muscle and the voter’s decision will be affected,” she said.