Under Modi, BJP has emerged as an organisation serving humanity: J P Nadda

New Delhi: Under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the BJP has emerged as an organisation working for humanity, party president J P Nadda said on Saturday as he inaugurated various welfare programmes to mark the prime minister's birthday.

The BJP president inaugurated an exhibition, a blood donation drive and other programmes at the party headquarters here.

BJP workers are celebrating Modi's birthday by organising a 'Seva Pakhwada' (service fortnight), Nadda said.

As part of the fortnight, the party is distributing equipment among differently-abled people, promoting khadi products and organising free health check-up camps.