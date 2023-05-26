Under PM Modi's leadership India has become 'polestar' of the world: BJP

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi met leaders from 20 countries and held 40 meetings. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, our nation has become the polestar of the world," Gaurav Bhatia said on Friday. He mentioned US President Joe Biden asking for Prime Minister Modi's autograph and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese calling him the "boss" and said that Prime Minister being conferred with the highest civilian award of Papua New Guinea and Fiji was a proud moment for every Indian.

