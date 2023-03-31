Under strong leadership of Modi India will be at number 1 in world by 2047: Tarun Chugh

New Delhi, Mar 31: BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Friday said that India would be at number one in the world in 2047 due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tireless efforts, visionary thinking and hard work.
In a statement, Chug said that in the last 9 years, maximum work has been done under the successful leadership of Modi after independence and by 2047 India will be number 1 in the world.
He also said in the case of Rahul Gandhi, work has been done according to the law. "Congress is doing the work of spreading confusion among the people. The decision has been taken as per the order of the Supreme Court. Many MPs have lost their membership due to this. Rahul Gandhi has not yet appealed against the sentence," the BJP leader said.
He added that the action taken against Rahul is not vendetta politics. "If Rahul Gandhi does not want to apologise, do not apologise but do not malign Savarkar's name. Savarkar is one of those who suffered maximum torture for the country," Chug said.
He added that there is no unity in the opposition as these people are uniting in protest against PM Modi. "We are going to win with a huge majority in Karnataka. Opposition unity is only for TRP."
Chug said "Our fight is against corruption. 5000 cases were registered under CBI in nine years. Congress has not done even 500 cases. Less than five percent of the ED's attachments in this time are of politicians."