UNGA president Abdulla lauds India’s role at United Nations

New Delhi: President of the United Nations General Assembly Abdulla Shahid acknowledged on Monday the important role played by India at the global body, while describing the country as a “source of pride” for not only South Asia, but for all peace-loving democracies.

Acknowledging the pivotal role the country played during the COVID-19 recovery phase, Shahid, who is the foreign minister of the Maldives, underscored that India had proven to be the “pharmacy of the world” and assisted several countries in the remotest parts of the globe.

On a visit to India, Shahid held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday, covering a range of key issues, including cooperation at the UN.

The UNGA president also called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who congratulated him for his exemplary leadership of the UNGA, especially in the wake of the Covid pandemic and ongoing international conflicts.

“During the meeting, the PGA (President of General Assembly) acknowledged the important role played by India at the United Nations, including at the UN Security Council, where he termed it as a ‘source of pride’ for not only South Asia, but for all peace loving democracies,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.