UNGA President Csaba Korosi arrives in India on 3-day visit

It would help reinforce India’s abiding commitment to multilateralism, including through its ongoing G20 presidency, and how it would address these global challenges meaningfully for a better future for the Global South, the statement said.

Korosi will also interact with senior officials of NITI Aayog and India’s G20 presidency team to explore the scaling up of India’s best practices.

On Monday, he will pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of Shaheed Diwas.

Later, Corosi will deliver a public address at the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) on his Presidency theme of “Solutions through Solidarity, Sustainability and Science in the UN”.

He will travel to Bengaluru on January 31, where he will interact with scientists at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

Corosi is also expected to visit development projects in Bengaluru and interact with the UN-India country team.