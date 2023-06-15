Uniform Civil Code: Law Commission seeks views of public, religious organisations

The Law Commission has given 30 days to the respondents to present their views. The 22nd Law Commission of India is among other things examining the Uniform Civil Code on a reference sent by the Ministry of Law & Justice, they said.

Initially, the 21st Law Commission examined the subject of the Uniform Civil Code, soliciting the views of all the stakeholders through its appeal along with a questionnaire dated 7.10.2016 and further public appeals/notices dated 19.03.2018, 27.03.2018 and 10.4.2018. It had received an overwhelming response from the respondents.