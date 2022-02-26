Union Cabinet approves nationwide roll-out of ABDM

New Delhi, Feb 26 : The Union Cabinet on Saturday approved the nationwide roll-out of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) with a budget of Rs 1,600 crore for five years, according to an official statement.
The National Health Authority (NHA) will be the implementing agency of the central sector scheme.
Under the ABDM, citizens will be able to create their Ayushman Bharat Health Account numbers, to which their digital health records can be linked, the statement said.
This will enable creation of longitudinal health records for individuals and improve clinical decision making by healthcare providers, it stated.
It will improve equitable access to quality healthcare by encouraging use of technologies such as telemedicine and enabling national portability of health services.
Digital health solutions across healthcare ecosystem have proven to be of immense benefit over the years, with CoWIN, Arogya Setu and eSanjeevani further demonstrating the role technology can play in enabling access to healthcare. However, there is a need to integrate such solutions for continuum of care, and effective utilisation of resources, the statement said.