Union Cabinet approves scheme to provide drones to women SHGs

New Delhi, Nov 29: A move aimed at transforming agricultural practices and empowering women, the Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given its nod to a Central Sector Scheme involving an outlay of Rs. 1261 Crore.

The scheme, spanning from 2024-25 to 2025-26, will provide drones to Women Self Help Groups (SHGs) with the goal of offering rental services to farmers for agricultural purposes.

The key objectives of the scheme include bolstering women’s SHGs and introducing new technologies, particularly drone services, to enhance efficiency in the agriculture sector.

Suitable clusters where drone usage is economically viable will be identified, and 15,000 women SHGs across various states in the identified clusters will be selected for drone deployment.

Financial Assistance: Central Financial Assistance at 80% of the drone’s cost and related charges, up to a maximum of Rs. Eight Lakh will be provided to women SHGs for drone acquisition. The Cluster Level

Federation (CLFs) of SHGs may secure the balance amount through a loan under the National Agriculture Infra Financing Facility, with an interest subvention of 3%.

Training Initative: Members of women SHGs, aged 18 and above, will undergo a 15-day training program, encompassing 5 days of mandatory drone pilot training and an additional 10 days of training for agriculture-related purposes. Another member or a family member, inclined towards electrical and mechanical works, will be trained as a drone technician/assistant.

Income Generation: The scheme envisions providing sustainable business and livelihood support to 15,000 SHGs, enabling them to earn an additional income of at least Rs. One lakh per annum.

By implementing these initiatives, the scheme aims to infuse advanced technology into agriculture, thereby improving efficiency, enhancing crop yield, and reducing operational costs, ultimately benefiting farmers across the nation.