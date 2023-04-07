Union Min Rajeev Chandrashekhar clears air on notification about fake news

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar's response came against the backdrop of various reports, claiming that as per the amended Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 social media platforms and other intermediaries will now have to make sure that "fake news" articles about the Centre, declared as such by PIB, are taken down from their platforms once alerted. The minister said that the rules do not suggest that the agency declaring fake news will be PIB Fact Check.

"The rules do not at all suggest that it's going to be PIB Fact Check. I think some of the grey area, or indeed the misapprehension, comes from the fact that the original draft of the rule that went for consultation talked about PIB Fact check. The rules that were notified yesterday do not mention PIB Fact Check," Chandrashekhar told ANI.