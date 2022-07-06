Union Ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, RCP Singh resign

New Delhi: A day before the end of their Rajya Sabha term, Union Ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and R.C.P. Singh on Wednesday resigned from the Union Cabinet.

Naqvi, the Minority Affairs Minister, and Singh, the Steel Minister, have submitted their resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sources said that the Prime Minister has lauded the contribution of Naqvi and Singh as ministers during a meeting of the Union Cabinet - the last for both ministers - earlier in the day.