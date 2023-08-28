Unity in diversity should be creed for all times to come: Dr Farooq Abdullah

Speaking on the 31st Hussain Day event titled “Diversity in solidarity” in Bangalore, Dr Farooq lamented the timidness among the Muslims and attributed it to the distancing of the community from the teachings of the holy Quran.

“We are Muslims in name only and when we look at our conduct and beliefs, they are contrary to the teachings of Quran and Sunnah. Had our conduct been in consonance with the teachings of Quran, we would have been better off. It is not; we are Muslims in name only. The day our conduct becomes in line with the teachings of Islam and gives up all the vices, there is no looking back. We will acquire a position of respect among the nations of the world,” he said.