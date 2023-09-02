Unlike India, many countries try to resolve problems through arms: CJI Chandrachud

Inaugurating the new building of the Aizawl bench of Gauhati High Court here, the CJI said: “We stand for rule of law, we stand for peaceful resolution of problems. “The importance of our institutions is that we have replaced the culture of violence with the culture of dialogue, culture of tolerance, culture of understanding and the realisation of shared values to bring human happiness and human good.”

The CJI said that the members of Bars and others have a vital role to play in strengthening the institutions.

“Involvement of all is crucial to the stability and survival of our nation. Dialogue between the communities, and between various stakeholders is very vital,” the CJI said.