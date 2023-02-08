'Until further orders': SC halts construction within core areas of tiger reserves, national parks

It said prima facie it does not appreciate the necessity of zoos inside tiger reserves and national parks and restrained authorities from doing any construction within the core areas notified in tiger reserves, national parks, and wildlife sanctuaries.

A bench of Justices B. R. Gavai and Vikram Nath sought reply from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) detailing the necessity of having safaris in national parks. It said that until further orders "we restrain the authorities from doing any construction within the core areas notified in tiger reserves, national parks and wildlife sanctuaries".