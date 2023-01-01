As BJP begins its 2024 countdown, major revamp on cards in govt, party

In view of these, a major revamp is expected within the party, and the government and preparations are being made to implement it in the coming days.

While implementing the said changes, the Assembly elections to be held in 10 states/Union Territories, such as Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Jammu and Kashmir, will be kept in mind.