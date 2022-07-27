Untitled Jul 28, 2022 12:34 am

From the stage, Modi will virtually inaugurate Sabar Dairy’s three- lakh-litre-per-day milk processing plant and also perform ground-breaking for a cheese plant which would come up at a cost of Rs 600 crore, said Vaghani.

Sabar Dairy is part of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF), the owner of the Amul brand.

In a release, Sabar Dairy said the PM will also interact with 20 women cattle-rearers from Sabarkantha and neighbouring Aravalli districts during the event.