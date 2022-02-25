UP assembly elections: Campaign for 5th phase ends

State's Chief Election Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla said the campaign for the fifth phase ended at 6 pm and all preparations for the voting on Sunday have been completed.

There are a total of 692 candidates are in the fray for the fifth phase of polling and their fate will be decided by 2.24 crore voters.

The districts going to the polls on Sunday include Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabaki, Bahraich, Shravasti and Gonda.