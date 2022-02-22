UP phase 4 polls | 860 CAPF companies, over 60,000 cops to secure 59 assembly seats

Of the 59 assembly constituencies, three have been categorised as “sensitive” and 590 localities marked as “vulnerable”, according to the police.

In the fourth phase, according to the instructions of the Election Commission, a total of 137 'pink booths' have been made to specially motivate women for voting, the UP police said in a statement.

At these pink booths, 36 women inspectors and sub-inspectors, and 277 women constables and chief constables have been deployed, it added. “Three assembly constituencies -- Hussainganj, Bindki and Fatehpur -- have been kept in the 'sensitive' category in the fourth phase, while a total of 590 majras and localities have been marked as 'vulnerable' and 3,393 polling booths considered as 'critical',” the police said.