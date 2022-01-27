UP polls to decide next 20 years of state: Amit Shah

Noida: The upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are not to decide an MLA, a minister, or a chief minister, the elections are to decide the future course of the state for the next 20 years, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday.

Addressing a 'Prabhaavi Matdaata Samwad' (Effective Voter Dialogue) in Greater Noida, the senior BJP leader lashed out at the previous state governments helmed by the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samajwadi Party over a host of issues, including law and order.