UP records 59.87% total polling in phase I

New Delhi: Phase I of the polling for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on Thursday saw 59.87 percent voting, according to the Election Commission of India.
The 11 districts that went to polls saw a mixed turnout with Agra witnessing 60.23 percent voting, Aligarh 60.49 percent, Bagpat 61.25 percent, Bulandshahr 60.57 percent, Gautam Budh Nagar 54.38 percent, Ghaziabad 52.43 percent, Hapur 60.53 percent, Mathura 62.90 percent, Meerut 60 percent, Muzaffarnagar 65.32 percent and Shamli 66.14 saw percent, the EC statistics showed.