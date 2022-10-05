UP: Two headless bodies found, heads still missing

They beat up the duo until they became unconscious. Then, they took Bhupendra and Bhura to a deserted area in Rajpura in a car, severed the heads and packed the heads into a bag, and threw them into Ganga, the SSP further added.



Kumar said that they threw bodies at two different locations in the area. The body of Jagdish was recovered on October 2 by Sambhal police, whereas Bulandshahar police recovered the body of Bhupendra Kumar from Rajpura area on Tuesday.



The SSP said that the accused demanded a ransom of Rs 5 crore by making a call from the mobile of deceased Bhupendra in order to portray the incident as that of kidnapping.