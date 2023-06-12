UPA had planned to surrender Siachen to Pakistan: Rana

According to a press note he was addressing BJP workers here. “The Sonia Gandhi led UPA headed by the then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh at the behest of the foreign powers had decided to handover the strategic Siachen to Pakistan in 2006 probably on a quid pro quo basis for some personal benefits to some individuals,” Rana said.

He added that had this action not been aborted on the instance of the Army and the security experts, the country’s defence would have been compromised and it would have been advantage Pakistan and China. He said Congress’s nail India mission began with Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru taking the so-called Kashmir issue to the United Nation in 1947 thereby internationalising it and now following the same footsteps Rahul Gandhi is on defame-India slanderous campaign on the foreign soil.