UPA had planned to surrender Siachen to Pakistan: Rana

Ghaziabad, June 12: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today said that Sonia Gandhi led UPA government had planned to surrender Siachen to Pakistan.
According to a press note he was addressing BJP workers here. “The Sonia Gandhi led UPA headed by the then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh at the behest of the foreign powers had decided to handover the strategic Siachen to Pakistan in 2006 probably on a quid pro quo basis for some personal benefits to some individuals,” Rana said.
He added that had this action not been aborted on the instance of the Army and the security experts, the country’s defence would have been compromised and it would have been advantage Pakistan and China. He said Congress’s nail India mission began with Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru taking the so-called Kashmir issue to the United Nation in 1947 thereby internationalising it and now following the same footsteps Rahul Gandhi is on defame-India slanderous campaign on the foreign soil.
The BJP leader described the affirmation of the sensational disclosure on the Siachen Glacier in the Ladakh Region by none other than the former Foreign Secretary Shyam Saran and corroborated by Gen (Retd) J .J Singh as a classic example of wielding power without accountability or responsibility. But for pressing the last-minute safety valve by the Army and other Security experts, Sonia Gandhi would have gone away with inflicting a deep scar on the Indian pride and psyche, he said adding that this has been how the Congress has been going on under dynastic control for the past 75 years since independence. Such a disastrous move reflects how the Congress is undermining the valour and sacrifices of the Indian soldiers, particularly in the backdrop of 890 valiant soldiers and officers achieving martyrdom during Operation Meghdoot in 1984 to save this strategic piece of land, he added.