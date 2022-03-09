Upper age limit for NEET UG eligibility removed by NMC

New Delhi: The National Medical Commission has removed the upper age limit for those appearing in NEET-Under Graduate 2022 exam, officials said on Wednesday.
The upper age cap put by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in 2017 was 25 years for unreserved candidates and 30 years for reserved candidates.
In a notification, the CBSE had stated that "the upper age limit for NEET-UG is 25 years as on the date of examination with relaxation of five years for the candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC category".