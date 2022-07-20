UPSC recommends 4,119 candidates for Govt jobs in 2021-22, lowest in 10 years: Govt data

As many as 4,119 candidates were recommended in 2021-22 against 5,153 advertised vacancies, the data said.

A total of 4,214 and 5,230 candidates were recommended in 2020-21 and 2019-20, respectively, against the advertised vacancies of 4,997 and 5,913, it said.

Similarly, 4,399 candidates were recommended for government jobs during 2018-19 against 5,207 advertised vacancies, it said.

During 2017-18, 6,294 candidates were recommended for government jobs, 5,735 in 2016-17, 6,866 in 2015-16, 8,272 in 2014-15, 8,852 in 2013-14 and 5,705 during 2012-13, according to the data.