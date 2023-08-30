US-India maritime patrol and training concludes at INS Rajali in TN

Chennai: The Indo-US maritime patrol and reconnaissance training by the Tridents of Patrol Squadron VP 26 of the United States and the Albatross of the Indian Naval Air Squadron (IANS) 312 came to a close on Wednesday at the India Naval Air Station (INS) Rajali in Arakkonam, Tamil Nadu.

A press statement said that the training included combined anti-submarine warfare, which is focused on improving interoperability between the maritime patrol and reconnaissance of the two naval forces.

Lt Ryan Speir, VP 26 Detachment officer in-charge, said, “This is a great opportunity to strengthen our partnership with India and improve our ability to work together to protect the maritime commons.”