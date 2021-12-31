US warns Russia of large-scale sanctions over Ukraine

New Delhi, Dec 31: Even as they announced a series of joint discussions, which will take place from Geneva to Brussels and Vienna in the next two weeks, Russia and the United States today warned each other amid escalating tensions over Ukraine.
In a 50-minute call, which the White House said took place "at the government of Russia's request", US President Joe Biden told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that the United States and its allies and partners "will respond decisively" - including adopting "large-scale" sanctions - if Russia "further invades" Ukraine.
The Russian side gave an "exhaustive answer" to the option, saying that any such move from Washington would be a "grave mistake" and will be "threatening a complete rupture of Russian-American relations".
The White House said that the tone of the conversation between the two presidents was "serious and substantive" and they each framed their positions as they've done in previous calls and also publicly.