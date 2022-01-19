Usage of phone for virtual hearing not barred, clarifies SC

New Delhi, Jan 19 : The Secretary General of the Supreme Court on Wednesday said that the notice asking lawyers and litigants to avoid using mobile phones to attend the virtual court proceedings was a mere advisory and did not bar its usage.

The clarification by Secretary General Virender Kumar Bansal came on a representation made by the Supreme Court Advocates On Record Association (SCORA) to Chief Justice of India NV Ramana to ask the Registry to not insist on a particular kind of equipment or connectivity to join court hearings.