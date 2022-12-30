Use Aadhaar confidently, keep as safe as bank account details, passport: UIDAI

New Delhi: People can use their Aadhaar card confidently to avail of benefits and services, but should maintain the same level of usage hygiene as for any other identity document including a bank account, Permanent Account Number (PAN), or passport, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) said on Friday.

Aadhaar - a resident's digital ID - works as a single source of online and offline identity verification for them across the country.

"While sharing Aadhaar with any trusted entity, the same level of caution may be exercised which one does at the time of sharing a mobile number, bank account number or any other identity document like passport, voter id, PAN, ration card, etc," the UIDAI said in an advisory.

The UIDAI also provides a facility for generating a Virtual Identifier (VID) in case a resident is not comfortable sharing his/her Aadhaar number. VID can be generated in two ways - visiting the official website or via myaadhaar portal. It can be changed after the end of the calendar day.