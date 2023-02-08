User fee collection at toll plazas rises to Rs 34,742 Cr in 2021-22

With implementation of the FASTag System, traffic congestion at fee plazas has been reduced significantly. Further, in order to reduce any congestion along National Highways, the NHAI is working on feasibility of barrier-less toll collection system based on advanced technologies such as Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS), Video-based MultiLane Free Flow System, etc. in line with best global practices, it said.

As per National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008, the user fee is to be collected in perpetuity.

In case of Public Private Partnership (PPP) projects, after completion of the concession period, the user fee is to be collected by the Central Government at reduced rates of 40 per cent. In case of public funded projects, the user fee rates are to be reduced to 40 per cent after recovery of capital cost of the project, it said.