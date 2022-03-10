Uttar Pradesh election results: New history being created in Uttar Pradesh, says BJP

Trivedi said the BJP will end up winning close to 300 seats and asserted that what is clear is that a new history is being created in Uttar Pradesh.



It has never happened in India's largest and politically most important state that a chief minister is set to come back to power with a majority after serving a full term as the head of a government with full majority.



Several BJP leaders also lauded Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath for effectively implementing welfare policies and providing an efficient and clean governance.

