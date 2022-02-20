Uttar Pradesh Polls: Over 57% voting

Lucknow: Over 57 per cent voting was recorded till 5 pm on Sunday in 59 assembly constituencies in the third phase of the elections in Uttar Pradesh.
Polling started at 7 am and continued till 6 pm.
The voting percentage at 5 pm was 57.58 per cent, according to data shared by the Election Commission (EC).
The percentage was 59 per cent in Hathras, 57.41 per cent in Firozabad, 59.11 per cent in Kasganj, 63.58 per cent in Etah, 60.80 per cent in Mainpuri, 54.55 per cent in Farrukhabad, 60.28 per cent in Kannauj and 58.35 per cent in Etawah.
It was 57.55 per cent in Auraiya, 58.48 per cent in Kanpur Dehat, 50.76 per cent in Kanpur Nagar, 53.84 per cent in Jalaun, 57.71 per cent in Jhansi, 67.38 per cent in Lalitpur, 57.90 per cent in Hamirpur and 62.02 per cent in Mahoba.
As many as 627 candidates are in the fray in this phase, in which over 2.15 crore people are eligible to vote in 16 districts.