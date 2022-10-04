UTTARKASHI AVALANCHE | 10 mountaineers killed, 8 climbers rescued so far

Uttarkashi: Ten trainee mountaineers have been killed while eight others have been rescued so far after an avalanche hit Draupadi’s Danda 2 mountain peak in the frontier district of Uttarkashi.

The avalanche reported near Draupadi’s Danda 2 mountain peak had trapped 28 trainee mountaineers of Nehru Mountaineering Institute.

The DGP of the area has said that eight climbers have been safely rescued so far, while several others are reported to be missing.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has deployed two Cheetah helicopters for rescue and relief operations. Other helicopters in the fleet have been kept on standby for any further requirements.