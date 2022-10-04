UTTARKASHI AVALANCHE | ‘IAF instructed to mount rescue operation in Uttarakhand’

New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has instructed the Indian Air Force to intensify relief and rescue operation for the mountaineers killed after an avalanche hit them on a mountain in Uttarakhand on Tuesday.

Singh said that he has spoken with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and has instructed the IAF to mount the rescue and relief operations.

“Deeply anguished by the loss of precious lives due to landslide which has struck the mountaineering expedition carried out by the Nehru Mountaineering Institute in Uttarkashi. My condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones,” tweeted Defence Minister Singh after the tragic incident.