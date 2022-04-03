Vajpayee predicted lotus would bloom; Modi actualised it: Dr Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday stated that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi “actualised in 2014 what the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had predicted in 1980” about the blooming of “lotus” across India.
Speaking on the eve of 42nd Foundation Day (Sthapana Divas) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Union Minister and senior BJP leader, Dr Jitendra said, “At the first convention of BJP held on April 6, 1980, Atal Bihari Vajpayee predicted that a day would come when “Lotus” (BJP poll symbol) would bloom. Narendra Modi actualised this prediction when he became the Prime Minister of the first-ever government formed by BJP on its own after winning 282 seats in the Lok Sabha election of 2014.”
“In the Mumbai rally referred to as BJP Maha Adhiveshan”, Dr Jitendra recalled, “Vajpayee had said ‘Andhera Chhatega, Sooraj Niklega, Kamal Khilega’ (The darkness will go, the sun will come out and the lotus will bloom).”
“In the years to come, it was Narendra Modi, who fulfilled this pledge and led BJP to an astounding victory, which was followed by Modi’s oath ceremony as the Prime Minister on the evening of May 26, 2014. This was the most widely watched oath ceremony of any Head of State anywhere in the world, marking the beginning of a new journey under Modi's visionary leadership,” he said.
Dr Jitendra said one of the founding fathers of Bharatiya Jan Sangh, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay gave the party a concept of integral humanism and "Antyodaya", but it was Narendra Modi, the longest serving head of government for over 20 years, first as the Chief Minister and then as the Prime Minister, who successfully initiated pro-people schemes and programmes, which ensured that the benefits could reach the last man in the last queue.
“The schemes like Ujjawala, PM Awas Yojana and Izzat-ghar Shauchalayas for women have not only touched the inner chord of the deprived Indians but have also contributed to the enhancement of Modi’s stature and popularity with each passing day,” the Union Minister said.
Describing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the “only truly democratic party born after the independence of India in the context of the needs and requirements of contemporary India”, Dr Jitendra said, “It is a matter of research thesis to understand how BJP beginning with a party of just two members in Lok Sabha after 1984 elections, today has 303 members in the 17th Lok Sabha.