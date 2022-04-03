Vajpayee predicted lotus would bloom; Modi actualised it: Dr Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday stated that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi “actualised in 2014 what the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had predicted in 1980” about the blooming of “lotus” across India.

Speaking on the eve of 42nd Foundation Day (Sthapana Divas) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Union Minister and senior BJP leader, Dr Jitendra said, “At the first convention of BJP held on April 6, 1980, Atal Bihari Vajpayee predicted that a day would come when “Lotus” (BJP poll symbol) would bloom. Narendra Modi actualised this prediction when he became the Prime Minister of the first-ever government formed by BJP on its own after winning 282 seats in the Lok Sabha election of 2014.”