Verdict on Hijab case likely today

The case seeking permission to allow Muslim girls to attend classes in schools and pre-university colleges where there is a prescribed school uniform had led to tension on the campuses of educational institutions in the state.

According to the lawyers appearing for the petitioner girls from Udupi district, the matter pertaining to Hijab case has been listed for Tuesday as serial No. 1 and the court may spell out the operative part of the verdict from 10.30 am onwards.