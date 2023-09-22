Very early to seek status report from CBI on Manipur violence: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said that it will be “very early” to ask former Maharashtra DGP Dattatray Padsalgikar to submit a report as to the status of CBI investigation into cases of sexual violence against women and children committed during sectarian violence and strife in Manipur.

Padsalgikar was appointed by the top court on August 7 to supervise the investigation into the 11 FIRs, including the viral video of two young tribal women paraded naked after being raped, which were referred to the central probe agency by the state government.

The court had granted Padsalgikar a period of two months to submit a report elaborating on the progress which has been made.

During the hearing, senior advocate Indira Jaising said that there is no update on CBI investigation so far in relation to the cases transferred by the Manipur government.