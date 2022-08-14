Vice President greets nation on the eve of Independence Day

"Today, as we celebrate the immense progress made over the last seventy-five years, let us not forget how hard-won our freedom is."

He further said that this day is also an occasion to pay gratitude to the builders of modern India whose hard work and dedication laid the foundation of a sovereign, stable and strong republic.

"Today, India is a country brimming with potential, surging ahead on the path of all-round development," the Vice President said.