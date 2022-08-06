Vice Presidential Election 2022 Polling: Home Minister Amit Shah, others cast vote

Srinagar, Aug 6: With the term of incumbent M Venkaiah Nauru ending on August 10, members of both Houses of Parliament are voting to elect the next Vice-President of India on Saturday.
Besides Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other leaders of the ruling and opposition parties were seen casting their votes at the Parliament House.
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has announced West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar as its vice-presidential candidate, while the Opposition parties have nominated Margaret Alva.
The polling to elect the new Vice-President of India began at 10 am at Parliament House in New Delhi and will go on till 5 pm, after which counting of votes will begin.
For the 16th Vice-Presidential election, the Electoral College consists of 233 elected members of Rajya Sabha, 12 nominated members of Rajya Sabha, and 543 elected members of Lok Sahba, adding up to 788 members.