Vice Presidential Election 2022 Polling: Home Minister Amit Shah, others cast vote

The polling to elect the new Vice-President of India began at 10 am at Parliament House in New Delhi and will go on till 5 pm, after which counting of votes will begin.

For the 16th Vice-Presidential election, the Electoral College consists of 233 elected members of Rajya Sabha, 12 nominated members of Rajya Sabha, and 543 elected members of Lok Sahba, adding up to 788 members.