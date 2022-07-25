‘Video coverage should not compromise ballot secrecy’

As per the poll panel, the Observer shall personally monitor the process of video coverage, However, under no circumstances the video coverage shall result in compromising the ballot secrecy even remotely. The videographer while covering the polling process should use long and mid-long shots, pan shots and should not focus on any individual voter and he should not use zooming techniques to focus particularly when a voter is marking his vote on the ballot paper,” said the Commission.

“During the course of poll, in case any incident takes place that could impact the orderly and smooth conduct of poll, including adherence to the polling procedures that shall also be covered in video, On this account, the Returning Officer and the Observers have got an active role to play. In case of any such incident they shall direct the videographer personally and ensure that the incident is videographed,” it said.