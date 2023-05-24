‘Violations in appointment of teachers, award of PhD degrees will be checked’

Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC) told IANS on Wednesday about the Commission’s decision taken at its 568th meeting. A standing committee to monitor the appointment of teachers and award of PhD degrees in HEIs was constituted.

According to the UGC Chairman, the Committee will meet at regular intervals, select a few institutions, collect information regarding the faculty appointments and award of PhD degrees, verify documents to ascertain whether the process of appointment of teachers and award of PhD degrees are in conformity with UGC regulations, and recommend appropriate actions, in case of violations.