VIT-AP University conducts virtual convocation

Dr. G. Viswanathan, Founder & Chancellor of VIT, presided over the convocation ceremony along with Dr. Sekar Viswanathan, Dr. Sankar Viswanathan, G V. Selvam Vice Presidents of VIT , DR. Sandhya Pentareddy, Executive Director and Kadambari Viswanathan , Asst. Vice President Dr. SV Kota Reddy, Vice Chancellor, Dr. C.L.V Sivakumar, Registrar, faculty and staff in attendance. Out of 460 students, the University presented 10 gold medallists, Two Ph.D.’s and rank holders from Bachelor, Master, and Ph.D. Degrees in Engineering and BBA. (BBA-27, M.Tech VLSI-6 , B.Tech (Mechanical)-67, B.Tech (ECE)-120, B.Tech (CSE)-238 Ph.D-2 ) The virtual convocation followed all the ceremonial aspects of the regular convocation with welcome address by the Vice-Chancellor, a conferment of degrees by the Chancellor, Chancellor’s address followed by the convocation addressed by the chief guest. Dr G Viswanathan, Founder & Chancellor, VIT congratulated the alumni and the graduating students along with their families at the Convocation 2021 of VIT-AP University.