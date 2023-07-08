Vitamin D good for heart, but more research needed for Indians: Experts

New Delhi: Vitamin D, also known as the sunshine vitamin, is not only good for your bones, but also for your heart, said health experts, even as they called for more research to be done on its effects among the Indian population.

A study, appearing in the European Heart Journal, found evidence that vitamin D deficiency can increase blood pressure and the risk of cardiovascular disease. Researchers from the University of South Australia Cancer Research Institute stated that it is worthwhile to check vitamin D levels when assessing a person’s cardiovascular risk.

“Vitamin D influences the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone pathway, which regulates blood pressure. Adequate vitamin D levels may help in the maintenance of healthy blood pressure,” Dr. Dixit Garg, consultant - cardiology, Manipal Hospital, Gurugram, told IANS.

Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin that exists in two main forms: D-2 and D-3. As an essential micronutrient and one that is primarily derived from sunlight and certain foods, vitamin D is important for the development of bones and teeth and also the regular functioning of the immune system.

A recent study, published by The BMJ, showed that the risk of major cardiovascular events such as heart attacks was 9 per cent lower among people aged over 60 taking vitamin D supplements.

The rate of heart attack was 19 per cent lower and the rate of coronary revascularisation was 11 per cent lower in the vitamin D group, but there was no difference in the rate of stroke between the two groups.