Votaries of Art 370 were its biggest abusers: Dr Jitendra

“The same votaries, however, never felt shy of extending the term of State Assembly to 6 years and refusing to revert even after the constitution amendment was brought in by the Morarji government, which they refused to extend to J&K, citing Art 370 because it ensured their continuance in power,” he said.

Dr Jitendra described the book as a non-political narrative putting the record straight for posterity so as to dissuade biased accounts about the recent history of J&K from creating confusion in the minds of the new generation.

“Jammu & Kashmir suffered a long nightmare of blunder, blackmail and deceit propagated by vested interests. They would hold the powers that be in Delhi to ransom, and the powers, at different times, were also ready to appease. And this appeasement went on and on till they arrived at a situation where you could not, (since) you were riding a tiger and you could not get off it,” he said.