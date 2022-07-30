VP expresses concern over rising disruption, confrontation in Parliament

New Delhi: Expressing concern over the overshadowing of debates and discussions by rising disruption and confrontation in the Parliament, Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu has said people especially the youth are justifiably getting impatient and disillusioned with the way democratic institutions are functioning.

Naidu also urged the members to put an end to such unpleasant situations in the House in order to sustain the credibility of the parliamentary institutions in public esteem. He stressed that discipline, dignity and decorum in the House are the sine qua non of parliamentary institutions.