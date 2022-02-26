Waheed Para’s Appeal|Trial courts can deny copies of statement of protected witnesses to accused: SC

The verdict came on an appeal of an accused, Waheed Para, against the Jammu and Kashmir High Court's decision in a 2020 case.

The apex court, in its verdict, dealt with the provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the National Investigation Agency Act to decide the legal course between the right of the accused to get documents for fair trial and the powers of the court to deny the same to safeguard the protected witnesses and their families.