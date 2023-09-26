Waheeda Rehman's journey in Indian cinema has left an indelible mark: PM Modi

"Delighted that Waheeda Rehman Ji has been honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award. Her journey in Indian cinema has left an indelible mark. A beacon of talent, dedication and grace, she embodies the best of our cinematic heritage. Congratulations to her," Prime Minister Modi posted on X.

The Prime Minister was reacting on a post by Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, announcing the decision earlier in the day.